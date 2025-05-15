New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India's exports rose by 9.03 per cent to USD 38.49 billion in April, while the trade deficit stood at USD 26.42 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Thursday.

Imports increased by 19.12 per cent year-on-year to USD 64.91 billion in April.

Also Read | NEET MDS 2025 Results Declared: NBEMS Releases Results of NEET MDS at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that "I hope India will maintain this export momentum".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)