Ferozepur, Feb 22 (PTI) The movement of express trains resumed in the Ferozepur Division on Monday after a gap of about 11 months.

The service was halted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The division that caters to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 16 unreserved express trains in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir resumed their operations on Monday, said officials.

Among these trains were four express special trains on the Jalandhar-Ferozepur route and two on Pathanktot-Joginder Nagar route.

Two special trains each on the Bathinda-Ferozepur, Amritsar-Pathankot and Banihal-Baramulla routes also resumed.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Aggarwal said the trains will halt at all stations as per schedule.

He said all passengers are expected to follow social distancing and wear masks.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, a dry run of 137 km was carried out on Sunday between Baramulla and Banihal. On other routes, the tracks were properly checked and the dry run was conducted wherever required," he added.

