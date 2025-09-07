Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 7 (ANI): Following the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), at the press conference held today in Lalsagar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar shared detailed information on various aspects of education, society, and national life, including the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh.

Sunil Ambekar informed that in the three-day coordination meeting (5-7 September), special focus was laid on the field of education. Various organisations, including Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Vidya Bharati, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, shared their experiences of implementing the new National Education Policy. He said that positive efforts are being made to promote Indian languages in education, so that from primary to higher education, teaching can be encouraged in the mother tongue. Work is also progressing in the direction of rewriting textbooks and training teachers to promote the Indian knowledge tradition and the Indianization of education.

The press conference also mentioned discussions on the social conditions of the country. Concern was expressed over the increasing religious conversions and the spread of drugs among youth in Punjab, and information was shared about the awareness and de-addiction campaigns run by Seva Bharati and Vidyarthi Parishad. Serious concern was expressed over the infiltration from Bangladesh and the challenges related to citizen security in West Bengal, while the signs of declining violence and increasing development in the northeastern states were considered positive. The recent incidents in Manipur were appreciated for peace efforts based on dialogue.

Regarding the tribal regions, it was stated that Naxal and Maoist violence has decreased, but attempts to mislead society are still ongoing. The works carried out by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in the context of hostels and tribal rights were mentioned, and the need to convey Indian tradition and national thought to the tribal society was emphasised.

Detailed information was also given about the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh. Special programs will be conducted on subjects like environmental protection, family enlightenment, and civic duties. On October 2, 2025, the formal inauguration of the centenary year will take place with the Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur.

Placing special emphasis on women's participation, Ambekar stated that Kreeda Bharati is promoting yoga knowledge and studies among women players. Referring to the 887 programs conducted by women workers under Operation Sindoor, he said that the participation of women in organisations is continuously increasing.

In the press conference, issues like religious conversion, infiltration, and Kashi-Mathura were also discussed, and it was clearly stated that the solution to these problems will not be sought through conflict or agitation but through legal and mutual dialogue. On the question of language, he said that primary education should be in the mother tongue, and respect for all Indian languages is essential. There is no opposition to English, but Indian languages must get their due place in education and administration.

Meanwhile, in the program organised on the night of September 6, folk singer Anwar Khan presented his performance, and the Sarsanghchalak Ji honoured him. At the conclusion of the press conference, Sunil Ambekar said that the direction is positive, although some subjects still require more work. He assured that the efforts initiated in the context of the centenary year will continue uninterrupted in the coming years as well.

During the press conference, Jodhpur Prant Sanghchalak Hardayal Verma, Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh, Pradeep Joshi, and Akhil Bhartiya Sah Prachar Pramukh Narendra Thakur were also present. (ANI)

