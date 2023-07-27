New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, covering the entire expanse of bilateral cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific.

The talks took place hours after Hayashi arrived here on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

"Warm welcome to FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on this New Delhi evening. The 15th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue will take stock and chart the way for our Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted ahead of the talks.

This is Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

It is learnt that the two sides also deliberated on the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The two leaders deliberated on ways to synergise efforts to combat pressing global challenges under India's G20 presidency and Japan's leadership of the G7 advanced economies.

