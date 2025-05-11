Chandigarh [India], May 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday said that whenever there has been a conflict between India and Pakistan, there has been external intervention, which is a "hard truth" and it cannot be hidden. He asserted that a special parliament session is needed over the issue.

"The reality is that since 1990, whenever there has been any tension between India and Pakistan, there has been external intervention. It's a hard truth, and you cannot hide. The way Marco Rubio announced the ceasefire, and also that a wide range of discussions will take place at a neutral place - to make it clear, it's needed that a special session of the parliament should be called", he said.

Manish Tewari also opined that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan is not a "ceasefire" as it was not a war. He stated that India was "punishing" Pakistan for promoting terrorism and asserted that "Pakistan must stop encouraging terrorist activities against India".

"The 'ceasefire' is a wrong word as it was not a war. India was punishing Pakistan as it promotes terrorism. They should now stop encouraging terrorist activities against India", he told ANI.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday offered mediation between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue by sharing a post on his Truth Social handle.

Manish Tewari slammed Donald Trump over his proposal and said Kashmir is not a "biblical 100-year-old conflict", but only started 78 years ago.

In a post on X, Tewari said, "Someone in the US establishment needs to seriously educate their President @POTUS @realDonaldTrump that Kashmir is not a biblical 1000-year-old conflict. It started on October 22, 1947 - 78 years ago when Pakistan invaded the Independent State of Jammu & Kashmir that subsequently was ceded to India in' FULL' by Maharaja Hari Singh on October 26, 1947 that includes areas illegally occupied by Pakistan till now. How difficult is it to grasp this simple fact?."

This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India. (ANI)

