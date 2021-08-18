Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): In the ongoing investigations in the extortion case wherein accusations are levied against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, others, Mumbai Police on Wednesday informed that the case has been transferred to State's Crime Investigation Department (CID).

As per the official notice by the Mumbai Police, it informed, " Extortion case against Mumbai former Police commissioner ParamBir Singh and 8 others, including six police officers has been transferred to State CID. The extortion case was registered at Marine Drive police station."

Also Read | Muharram 2021 Holiday Date in Different States: From Maharashtra to Chhattisgarh, Know When State Govts Have Declared Muharram Holiday.

On August 13, a lookout notice was issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case, said Mumbai Police on Friday.

"A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh," Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh had told ANI.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Lauds Supreme Court’s Decision to Allow Women to Take NDA Exam.

On July 23, a case of alleged extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This was then the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named.

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.

Param Bir Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had earlier alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11. Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed based on Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices, sources had confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)