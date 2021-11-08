Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over Tamil Nadu on November 10-11, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"Extremely heavy rainfall expected to occur over #TamilNadu on 10th-11th November," IMD said.

"Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days," IMD predicted.

Earlier in the day, heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu affecting vehicular movement in the state. (ANI)

