New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) US aviation regulator FAA has conducted an audit of its Indian counterpart, DGCA, and not made any adverse observations, sources said on Wednesday.

The audit went extremely well and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted and endorsed the reforms carried out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the sources in the Indian aviation regulator added.

The FAA regularly audits the DGCA. The previous audit of the DGCA was conducted by it in October last year.

The sources said in a record of sorts, no adverse observation was made by the FAA in the recent DGCA audit.

On the contrary, in a number of cases -- about 90 per cent -- the DGCA got appreciation, they added.

On a few issues, the FAA noted that the work is in progress and is likely to be completed in the days ahead, the sources said.

"Overall, all positive and no negative word or view expressed in their assessment. This was the best India has ever performed in an FAA audit till date," one of the sources said.

