Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra CM tomorrow.

Kalyan also wished him a great success for his next term as the CM.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri @Dev_FadnavisJi on assuming office as Maharashtra's Chief Minister once again. Your dynamic leadership and people-centric vision, inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi's guidance and @PMOIndia's vision for a stronger India, will surely drive Maharashtra to new heights of progress and prosperity. Wishing you great success," Kalyan said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Fadnavis is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister after being unanimously chosen as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party earlier today. Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar called on Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the Mahayuti government.

After meeting the governor, Fadnavis said, "The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held tomorrow at 5.30 pm in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... We will decide by evening who all will take oath tomorrow. Yesterday I met Eknath Shinde and requested him that it is the wish of Mahayuti workers that he should be with us in this government. I have full faith that he will be with us... We will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra...," he said.

The assembly results in Maharashtra were announced on November 23.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats out of 288. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

