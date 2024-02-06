Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 6 (ANI): As the Assam government prepares to introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam remarked on Monday that a fair assessment can only be made once the bill is thoroughly examined.

Speaking to ANI, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said, "We cannot complete it in a single sentence. There are so many issues. Nobody is interested in polygamy willingly."

"In Assam, if anyone wants to have more than one wife, they have to have some reasons. We will observe the bill, and then we will react properly," he said.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi claimed that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is bringing such bills to be in the national media, as he aspires to be the Prime Minister.

"The BJP Government in Assam always targets the minority. Himanta Biswa Sarma's target is to become the Prime Minister of India, and hence he tries to bring the disputed matters to the fore," Gogoi said while speaking to ANI.

The Assam government will introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

An announcement in this regard was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday following the approval of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft report by the Uttarakhand cabinet.

CM Sarma announced that the state government is actively assessing the Uttarakhand UCC report and a decision on the prohibition of polygamy is expected during the upcoming budget session.

"We are lining up the Assam Polygamy Ban Act. We are also closely monitoring the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand UCC bill is laid in the state assembly on February 5, then can we be in the position to implement the entire UCC, we will see that also. Our assembly is on February 12 and we have some time," Assam CM had said. (ANI)

