Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the survey at the mosque in Sambhal was being carried out under the orders of the court and that a fair investigation would be carried out into the violence incident that claimed the lives of 4 and injured many yesterday.

"A survey was being carried out there (Sambhal) on the orders of the court. Whatever incident happened is very sad. A fair investigation will be conducted into the incident," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

Meanwhile, Leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the ruling BJP over the Sambhal incident, and accused the party of displaying "insensitive actions" in response to the violence, alleging that their actions were deepening divisions and fostering discrimination between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP was 'directly responsible' for the situation in Sambhal that claimed the lives of many people in the violence.

The LoP offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and injured and said that the criticised the UP government saying that the 'biased and hasty attitude' of the state government in Sambhal is 'extremely unfortunate.'

Taking to his official handle on X, Rahul Gandhi posted, "The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing. The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible."

"BJP's use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice," read the post.

"My appeal is to maintain peace and mutual harmony. We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and constitution, not communalism and hatred," said Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday confirmed that the death toll in the Sambhal violence" violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

DIG Muniraj G also stated that four FIRs had been filed in connection with the incident, and actions are being taken against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the DIG said, "The current situation in Sambhal is peaceful. Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place."

"Looking at the situation, we will remove the suspension on the internet. Actions are being taken against the accused. I appeal to the people of Sambhal to maintain peace. Four FIRs have been registered in total," said the official.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on behalf of DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice in connection with the violent protest in Sambhal, Moradabad.

The DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice took suo motu cognizance under the provisions of its Memorandum of Article and filed a petition on the basis of the viral video of the incident that took place in Sambhal.

In the petition, the organization claimed that the police administration was taking action only against the Muslim community.The petition also said that due to indiscriminate firing by the police administration, three people of the Muslim community died, which is a condemnable incident and a matter of investigation.

In wake of the violence that erupted after an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration on Monday announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

According to an official notification from Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, "Any outsider, social organization or public representative without the orders of the authorities will be prohibited from entering Sambhal.

Security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the area to maintain order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident of ruckus and violence in Sambhal.

Security has been deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers and metal detectors to maintain the level of security for local regulations.

Police officials in the area conducted patrolling to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.

These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in Sambhal district on Sunday morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some "anti-social elements."

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.

A similar survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process. (ANI)

