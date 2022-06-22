Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) A fake call centre was busted in Kolkata's Beniapukur area, and six persons were arrested for allegedly duping people of US and Canada, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a house in Beniapukur was raided on Tuesday night, they said.

The fake call centre was set up in that house. Seven laptops, 15 mobile phones and several documents were seized, they added.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the group is linked to any inter-state gang," a police officer said.

