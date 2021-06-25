Noida (UP), Jun 25 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday said it has arrested an imposter who called up a media organisation and identified himself as the personal secretary of the prime minister in order to get a job for himself.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajesh S said the accused had contacted the chief executive officer and editor-in-chief of the media house earlier this month.

“Accused Bharat Verma stayed in touch with the official from June 18 to June 22. He first called up the CEO and EIC of Zee Media Group, saying he is the personal assistant to the personal secretary of the prime minister and that the personal secretary would like to speak to him,” the DCP said.

“Then, he spoke to the media house's official identifying himself as the personal secretary of the prime minister and told him that he wants a job seeker to be recruited in Zee Media and would be sending his CV,” the officer told reporters.

The job seeker was no one else but Verma himself who also fraudulently identified himself as the PS of the prime minister and the PA of the PS, too, according to the police.

DCP Rajesh said the accused remained in touch with the CEO-EIC of the Zee Media group over Whatsapp and phone calls. He had a picture of the prime minister on his Whatsapp profile also.

“However, the Zee official smelled a rat in the case and alerted the local police after which the matter was unearthed and the accused arrested,” the officer said.

The accused, a native of Haryana, works in a private firm where his salary was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to switch to a prominent media house, according to the police.

“He had previously worked on the desk in various media houses. He had well researched about the prime minister's office before fraudulently assuming the identity of PMO officials,” Rajesh said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case and further proceedings are underway, police said.

