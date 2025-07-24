Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Three members of a gang allegedly involved in duping people on the pretext of securing government jobs were arrested in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

The police allegedly recovered mobile phones, forged appointment letters, fake ID cards, recruitment advertisements, and impersonated government uniforms, including caps and belts, from their possession, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said that the gang, comprising Neeraj, Satish, and Himanshu, allegedly used counterfeit appointment letters, identity cards, and recruitment materials to mislead job seekers.

They wore fake uniforms resembling those of government departments to appear legitimate.

One such case involved duping a man named Gajendra Singh of Rs 15 lakh in the Pahasu area on the promise of securing him a government job, the officer said.

During the raid, police seized 20 Aadhaar cards, identity documents, posting and appointment letters, photocopies of bank passbooks, 12 fake posting orders, four character certificates, and other forged paperwork used to carry out the scam, he added.

Neeraj has been identified as the gang leader, posing as an STF inspector, according to the police.

