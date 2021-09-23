New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A man from Gujarat, his wife and daughter were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly bearing fake visas to Canada on their passports, officials said on Thursday.

The family that hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday night as their behaviour looked suspicious, they said.

Also Read | Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Mawlid or Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday?.

The family was supposed to travel to Santa Cruz in the United States via Frankfurt (Germany) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

There were discrepancies in their travel documents and the Canadian embassy in Delhi confirmed that the visas to their country on the three passports were fake, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

Also Read | Twitter To Fix Disappearing Tweets Issue Soon: Report.

All three have been handed over to the authorities from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for a detailed investigation into their documents and exact destination, another officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)