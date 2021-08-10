Agra, Aug 10 (PTI) The family members of a CRPF soldier, who was killed in Pulwama attack in 2019, were treated like "terrorists" by police when they tried to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claimed RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday.

CRPF soldier Kaushal Kumar Rawat was killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

His family wanted to meet the chief minister regarding fulfilment of their demands which included allotment of land.

Chaudhary said if demands were not met in a week, his party workers would stage a protest at the district headquarters in Agra.

"I've come to meet the family members and to support them to get their unmet demands met. This is not an ordinary family, this is the family that has made a supreme sacrifice for the nation, but the state government wants to entangle them in paperwork. Even after two years, their demands have not been met," he added.

"When the family went to meet Adityanath during his Agra tour on Sunday, the local police did not allow them to meet him and took them to a police station. They were treated like terrorists and criminals," Chaudhary alleged.

He said he would write a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and apprise him about the family's condition.

"Besides, I would also make arrangements for the family to meet UP Governor Anandiben Patel," he added.

The soldier's son Abhishek Rawat told PTI that the government has not allocated land to the family for personal use like it had given to families of other CRPF soldiers.

"A gun license has not been issued to us and there is delay in the construction work of the entrance gate in the locality. Besides, one day salary of fellow cops was to be given to us, but it has not been released. And free electricity connection to the family," he said.

However, Additional District Magistrate (City) Prabhakant Awasthi said most of the demands of the family have been met and efforts are underway to fulfill the remaining promises.

He said a proposal for the renaming of the crossing has been sent to the Nagar Nigam and a request for free electricity connection has been sent to the power department.

"But we have not got any new amount from any department to be given to the family," he said, adding that the gun license would be given during the inauguration of the statue of the CRPF soldier.

