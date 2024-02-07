New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In a moment of profound grief, a family has shown extraordinary compassion by making the selfless decision to donate the organs of their 76-year-old family member, Premwati, who was declared brain dead.

This noble act not only honours the memory of the departed soul but also brings hope and a second chance at life for those in desperate need of organ transplants.

Premwati was injured after falling from stairs at her home in Sangam Vihar, New Delhi and brought to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), AIIMS, on February 3, 2024.

Despite receiving comprehensive medical care, she was declared brain-dead on February 4, 2024.

The family was sensitively guided through the concepts of brain death and organ donation by the counsellors from the Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO) at AIIMS.

The family, with deep empathy and a sense of altruism, unanimously decided to donate the organs of Premwati to save lives and contribute to the noble cause of organ transplantation.

Dr Aarti Vij, Professor in-charge, ORBO, AIIMS, New Delhi, expressed gratitude for the Premwati family's selfless decision to donate organs during a difficult time. This act of generosity has the power to not only save lives but also provide solace to the grieving hearts of the donor's family.

"The seamless coordination of brain death certification, donor organ management, and compassionate counselling was meticulously carried out by the collaborative efforts of the ORBO team, physicians, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, transplant team, transplant counsellors and coordinators, technicians, administrators, forensic and police departments, and nurse coordinators," said Dr Vij.

The retrieved organs, including the liver and kidneys, were allocated to recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

The liver and kidneys were allocated to AHRR, New Delhi, while the corneas have been banked at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Besides this, the retrieval of four corneas from cardiac death donors was also done in the last 24 hours at AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

