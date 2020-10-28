Ballabgarh (Haryana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav on Wednesday met the family members of a 21-year-old girl who was shot dead in Ballabgarh on Monday and said the security arrangements have been made for the family.

"We have been engaged in the matter for three days and we have made arrangements for the security of the family. We will ensure that trial starts as soon as possible and the culprit is punished for the act," Yadav told ANI.

Also Read | Baniapur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

A B. Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday outside her college in Ballabhgarh, where she had gone to take an exam.

In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point-blank range.

Also Read | Smriti Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Union Minister Asks Close Contacts to Get Themselves Tested.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

Following this, the local residents and family members of the student staged a protest.

The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on Tuesday and sent to two days' police custody.

According to Ballabgarh ACP Jaiveer Rathi, Touseef and Rehan were apparently waiting in the car for Nikita to come out of the college. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)