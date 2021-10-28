Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Faridabad have seen a slight increase as compared to other districts of Haryana during the past few days, causing some concern in the administration.

In contrast, most of the 22 districts of Haryana have been reporting no fresh case for the past several days. For instance, 17 districts did not record any new case on Thursday, official data showed.

Faridabad district, adjoining the national capital, reported 10 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on October 24.

The district had either been reporting no new infection or one-two cases on a daily basis for the past one month, barring the last few days when it has seen a slight increase in the figure.

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner Jitender Yadav has directed the officials concerned to ensure that the people wear face masks and follow social distancing norms in market places.

In Gurugram too, which has been the district mostly reporting the maximum number of daily COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the authorities are keeping an eye on crowded places and busy market areas to ensure people wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

During the past seven days, which includes the cases reported on October 28, Faridabad has recorded 25 cases in all while in the same period, Gurugram registered 43 infections. The two districts did not see any coronavirus-related fatality in this period, according to the daily bulletin figures released by the state health department.

The district administration of Faridabad has appealed to the public not to let the guard down, especially during the festive season.

Haryana reported no Covid-linked death on Thursday, even as it added 13 new cases, pushing the infection count to 7,71,217.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,049, an official bulletin said on Thursday.

Among the districts, eight fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Gurugram and two from Faridabad, the health department's latest daily bulletin said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 110, while the recovery count has reached 7,61,035.

Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

The national capital recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi health department.

