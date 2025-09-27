Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 27 (ANI): The Faridabad Police's Crime Branch team has apprehended four notorious criminals, including Kamal Bhadana, a wanted and rewarded criminal, in a dramatic encounter on Saturday.

The operation resulted in two of the suspects, Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant, being shot in the leg during a shootout.

The police had received information that Kamal Bhadana and Shashikant, along with their associates, were planning to commit a serious crime. Based on this intelligence, the Crime Branch team laid a trap and intercepted the suspects on the Pali-Surajkund Road.

When the police tried to stop them, the suspects attempted to flee, leading to a chase and subsequent exchange of fire.

During the encounter, Shashikant fired at the police, prompting the Crime Branch team to retaliate, injuring him in the leg. Kamal Bhadana and another associate, Manish alias Golu, were also apprehended after a brief shootout on the Sanik Colony Road.

The police recovered eight weapons, including country-made pistols and live cartridges, from the suspects.

ACP Crime Varun Dahiya stated that Kamal Bhadana has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment. Meanwhile, Shashikant is being treated at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad. The police are continuing their investigation and taking further action against the suspects.

Kamal Bhadana has 15 cases registered against him in various police stations in Faridabad, while Shashikant has six cases against him. (ANI)

