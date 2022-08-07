Etah (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old farmer drowned in a pond while taking bath here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Phaphotu village under the Rijor police station area, they said.

Kamlesh entered the pond to take a bath but ventured into deep water and drowned, police said.

Villagers fished out his body from the pond, Circle Officer, Sakeet Sunil Kumar Tyagi said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

