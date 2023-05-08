Kota, May 8 (PTI) A 58-year-old farmer died allegedly after consuming a poisonous substance in Irli village in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

He died late Sunday night and his body was found around 500 metres from his house on Monday morning, they said.

The substance Nathulal Meena had consumed was found near his body, police said, adding the reason behind him taking the step is yet to be ascertained.

Officials said there is no evidence suggesting that the farmer was reeling under heavy debt.

Meena's body was handed over to his family members after postmortem, they said.

Meena had gone to Sarola village with his family on Sunday and after returning from there, he did not go home with his family, SHO Sarola police station Komal Prasad said.

When he did not come home, his family members started looking for him but could not find him, the officer said, adding that his body was found by some villagers.

Police said a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered.

