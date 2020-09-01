Muzaffarnagar, Sep 1 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said.

Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.

His body with injury marks on the head was found today, police said.

An investigation has been launched and the body sent for post-mortem, they said.

