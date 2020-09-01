If you are a fan of the '90s diva, Juhi Chawla, then you are in for a treat. The Darr actress has shared a gorgeous picture on Instagram that will make you fall in love with her all over again. The delightful monochrome picture is clicked by Bollywood's celebrated photographer, Avinash Gowariker. He is famous for his post-pack up photo series where he clicks black and white pics of celebs after they've wrapped up the shooting. Juhi is the latest addition to it, and she is vividly impressed by the photographer's talent. She wrote a long note appreciating him and said, "Avinash's pictures make me look as cool as I did in the 90s," Juhi Chawla Is Upset About Her Home-Delivered Vegetables Packed in Plastic, Says ‘The Educated People Creating the Biggest Mess’.

Well, we will disagree with Juhi here. Not that Avinash's picture is not good but we believe that Juhi will always look as cool as she did in the '90s. Juhi added, "When I saw the pictures, I was thrilled they were outstanding! They looked like I had stepped back in time ..!! (Sic)"

The actress narrated how the photoshoot took place at a fast speed and even called it the 'quickest still shoot with the most amazing results'. She added, "Before leaving for home , he came to our vanity van... he literally asked me to lean on the table, made my hair dresser tousle my hair ... scolded my makeup artist Sangeeta in a fun way , asking her to lessen the make up she had added, made his assistant hold a single light and we were done ..!!! in 5 minutes flat!"

Check Out Juhi Chawla's Post Here:

Avinash also had a few words to share about Juhi. He wrote on Instagram, "The sheer charm in [Juhi's] presence is unparalleled." Juhi Chawla Birthday Special: Did You Know She Almost Romanced Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty and Mohanlal in a Single Movie? This Picture Is Proof!

To be noted, Juhi was shooting for a commercial, which should see on our screens soon. She is one of the few actors who have resumed work during the pandemic, of course, with all the restrictions and safety regulations in place. Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, which will be Rishi Kapoor's final screen appearance.

