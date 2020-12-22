New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Members of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Noida, and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi, on Tuesday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and said that the new farm laws were in the interest of farmers and should not be taken back.

The minister said in tweets that the delegations gave a memorandum in support of the new farm laws and said they will improve the condition of farmers.

"Today, the representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and Indian Kisan Union, New Delhi, gave a memorandum in support of the new agrarian reform bills and thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," he said.

"They said that the new agricultural laws brought by the Modi government are in the interest of the farmers and these laws are going to improve the condition of the farmers and should not be withdrawn," he added.

The minister told the media that the farmers' delegation said that no changes should be made in the law.....

"Some farmer leaders met me today to extend their support to the farm laws. They said that no amendments should be made in the three laws," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

