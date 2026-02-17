Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): In a Swift and daring overnight operation on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard undertook an intelligence-based operation at sea, jointly with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Based on a corroborated input from Gujarat ATS, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship from the Coast Guard Region (North West) on multi-mission deployment was diverted to intercept a foreign fishing boat suspected of drug smuggling in proximity of the notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Despite the pitch-dark night, the ICG ship identified the suspect boat through a combination of human and technical surveillance. On realising the approaching ICG ship, the suspect boat started fleeing towards the notional IMBL.

Despite the initial separation between the ICG ship and the boat at the time of its detection, the speedboat was chased down and stopped. On board, the boat was found to be manned by two crew of foreign nationality. The boat was thoroughly rummaged, and 203 packets (1kg each) of Crystalline contents suspected to be drugs were found hidden in the boat.

The apprehended boat has been brought to Porbandar by the ICG ship for further investigations and chemical analysis of the substance. The collaboration of ICG and ATS has led to numerous successful law enforcement operations in recent years and reaffirms the synergy towards the overall national objective of Coastal Security.

Earlier in January, the Gujarat Police arrested one individual for alleged 'anti-national activities' and uncovered a suspected criminal conspiracy, according to an official statement.

The accused was identified as 22-year-old Faizan, originally a native of Uttar Pradesh's Dundawala in Rampur District. Faizan was currently working as a tailor while residing in the Zarakwad area of Navsari.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harsh Upadhyay of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), received confidential information regarding the accused.

According to officials, he has been "arrested for orchestrating a plot which involved attacking and killing certain well-known youths in UP with weapons to "spread terror", as well as conspiring to separate Kashmir from India through Jihad. To execute this conspiracy, he had stockpiled deadly weapons.

Upon higher officials of the Gujarat ATS being informed of the plan, orders were issued to investigate and take legal action. (ANI)

