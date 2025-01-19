New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The central government has invited the protesting farmers for a meeting which will be held on February 14 in Chandigarh to discuss their demands, a senior official said.

The breakthrough came after a delegation led by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Priya Ranjan, met fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and held a meeting with the representatives of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The discussions between the Centre, Punjab government, and farmer representatives will take place at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration, Sector-26, Chandigarh. The meeting will focus on addressing the pending demands of farmers.

In an official letter issued by Priya Ranjan, it was stated, "You are cordially invited to attend the meeting. Kindly ensure your presence on time."

Representatives from the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been invited to attend the meeting.

The letter further highlighted that this meeting is part of an ongoing dialogue, following a prior meeting held on February 15, 2024, in Chandigarh.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday sought from the Punjab government complete comparative medical reports of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26, to obtain an opinion from the medical board of AIIMS.

The apex court posted the case for hearing on January 22.

The top court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Punjab for not complying with December 20 order of providing medical aid and hospitalisation to Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death since November 26.

Dallewal, the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanouri border to press the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The top court has been asking the Punjab government to ensure Dallewal gets proper medical aid during fast unto death. (ANI)

