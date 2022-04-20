Firozabad (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with an iron mesh which had high-voltage current flowing through it, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened Tuesday in Ulau village, when Mahesh Kumar touched the iron mesh while irrigating his field and received an electric shock, Tundla Circle officer Abhishek Srivastava said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Girls from Religious Leader Sadhvi Ritambhara’s School Drown in Canal in Khandwa District.

A probe is on in the matter and Kumar's body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)