Hoshiarpur, Mar 22 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Hitkari Sabha on Tuesday staged a sit-in and blocked traffic at Mukerian's Mata Rani Chowk on Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road.

They were protesting against the non-payment of their dues by the authorities of a Mukerian sugar mill.

The protestors under the leadership of Onkar Singh, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Hitkari Sabha, blocked the traffic around 11 am.

They also put up a tent in the middle of the road and raised slogans against the sugar mill management and reiterated their demand for payment of dues of about Rs 107 crore.

The farmers said they had met the district administration and the sugar mill authorities in this regard a number of times but nothing had been done so far.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Paramjit Singh said traffic has been diverted through other routes.

