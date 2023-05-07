Security increased at the Delhi-Tikri* border as farmers likely to march towards Jantar Mantar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Amid the farmers' march to Jantar Mantar in support of the protesting grapplers in the national capital, over 2,000 jawans have been deployed on Sunday.

The wrestlers have been protesting near the Jantar Mantar for over 10 days demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by woman grapplers.

According to Delhi Police, people coming from outside in support of wrestlers are allowed to enter the national capital in their private vehicles and buses but not by tractor trolleys.

Meanwhile, at the Singhu border, paramilitary force has been deployed and 300 Delhi Police personnel were stationed in the outer North zone, police said.

An officer said, "As many as 200 Delhi Police personnel along paramilitary force has been deployed at Tikri Border, Nangloi Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, and Mundka Chowk."

Moreover, over 1,300 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi zone. "We have deployed a mobile CCTV control room at Jantar Mantar, which is equipped with 13 HD cameras," the officer added.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up at the Delhi-Ghazipur border ahead of the march.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced nationwide protests, including in Delhi, in support of the wrestlers.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars. (ANI)

