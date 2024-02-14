Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) A few young farmers, part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, on Wednesday took to flying kites hoping to bring down a drone deployed by the Haryana security personnel to drop tear gas shells on protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The protesters were angry over the use of the unmanned aerial vehicle for dropping tear gas canisters, which left many of them injured.

"We are flying kites to bring the drone down," said one of the young farmers.

Another farmer said, "It's not right hurling tear gas shells on farmers. It is completely wrong."

Kite flying has always been a craze among people especially children and youth in Punjab. Skies dot with colourful kites of different sizes and shapes especially during the Lohri festival and Basant Panchmi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demand of a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Farmers from Punjab have assembled at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call.

