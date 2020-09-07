Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Farmers in Punjab on Monday held state-wide protests against the three farm ordinances promulgated by the BJP-led Centre.

On the call given by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab farmers, including women, took part in protests against the ordinances describing it as “anti-farmers.”

They were demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh alleged that the Centre was bent on “destroying” the farming community with such “anti-farmers” decisions.

They expressed the apprehension that after the implementation of these ordinances, the minimum support price and assured market systems would be dismantled and farmers would be at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Farmers also demanded fixation of MSP as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission report and reduction in fuel prices.

They also threatened to intensify their agitation in support of their demands.

Notably, the Congress led dispensation in Punjab was also against these farm ordinances.

On August 28, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, rejecting these farm ordinances.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said these are not only against the interest of farmers and landless workers and time-tested agriculture marketing system established in the state, but are also against the Constitution of India.

