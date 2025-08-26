Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering confidence in the people of India, has resolutely stated that a Swadeshi (Indigenous) Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the cornerstone of building Viksit Bharat. He emphasised that in the coming years, every citizen will champion the mantra of 'Vocal for Local,' embracing indigenous products and practices. By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, it will undoubtedly stand as Viksit Rashtra.

According to a release as part of the celebrations marking 20 years of urban development under the 'Viksit Gujarat, Viksit Bharat' initiative, the Prime Minister, from Ahmedabad, in the presence of Gujarat's Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil, and senior state ministers Kanubhai Desai, Rushikes Patel, and Jagdish Vishwakarma, dedicated development projects worth Rs 5477 crore to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana.

Of these, Ahmedabad received development projects worth Rs 3125 crores, including the inauguration of a Rs 608 crore electricity distribution system project by UGVCL, the dedication of slum redevelopment at Sector-3, Ramapir Tekra, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) ISSR component at a cost exceeding Rs 133 crore, the commissioning of 66kV substations at Chandkheda and Gota, and the inauguration of the Viramgam-Khudad road. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for a stormwater drainage system, a Stamps and Registration Bhavan in West Ahmedabad, and the expansion of Sardar Patel Ring Road into a six-lane corridor under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

In Gandhinagar, development projects worth Rs 555 crore were inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. Mehsana was gifted projects worth Rs 1796 crore, including railway development works costing Rs 1404 crore and the flag-off of two trains. Furthermore, UGVCL projects worth Rs 221 crore and road projects under the Roads and Buildings Department costing Rs 171 crore were inaugurated and their foundation stones laid.

Speaking from Nikol, Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister noted that the enthusiasm for Ganesh Utsav across the country is remarkable, and Gujarat is simultaneously witnessing the launch of numerous development initiatives. He expressed pride in dedicating these projects to the people, calling it his privilege. He highlighted that the festive season should not only be a time of joy but also an opportunity to embrace self-reliance. From the land of Mahatma Gandhi, he urged citizens to adopt a life mantra of purchasing only indigenous, 'Made in India' products for household needs, gifts, and decorations. He emphasised that the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign reflects the spirit of Gandhi's self-reliance, just as 'Operation Sindoor' showcased India's strength as a global force.

The Prime Minister appealed to traders and shopkeepers to pledge not to sell foreign goods, proudly displaying signs that their shops offer only indigenous products. He stated that when the nation's strength is revered, its citizens never let the resolve for national interest go in vain. Gujarat, he noted, is the land of two Mohans--Lord Krishna, the Sudarshan Chakradhari of Dwarka, and Mahatma Gandhi, the Charkhadhari of Sabarmati. India is progressing on the path shown by both, becoming stronger each day.

The Prime Minister further stated that Lord Krishna, the bearer of the Sudarshan Chakra, has taught us how to protect society and the nation. The Sudarshan Chakra not only provides a shield of justice and security but also ensures that enemies are punished, even if they are hidden in the depths. The world witnessed this spirit in Operation Sindoor, where India's resolve was evident, terrorists and their masterminds are not spared. India avenged the Pulwama attack within merely 22 minutes, neutralising all targets. The armed forces struck deep into enemy territory, destroying the very nerve centre of terrorism, an action observed by the entire world. Operation Sindoor thus became a symbol of both the valour of India's armed forces and the unwavering willpower of Sudarshan Chakra-dhari Mohan, he added.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that Mahatma Gandhi, the "Charkha-dhari Mohan," had pointed out that the true path to the nation's prosperity lay in Swadeshi. However, those who ran political campaigns in his name never spoke of cleanliness or self-reliance. Sabarmati Ashram itself bears witness that those who enjoyed power in Gandhi's name betrayed his ideals. Gandhi's mantra of swadeshi was forgotten, and for 60-65 years, India was kept dependent on foreign nations. Even while in power, scandals in imports were rampant, he remarked.

The Prime Minister noted that today, India has made self-reliance the foundation for building a Viksit Bharat. With the strength of farmers, livestock rearers, small entrepreneurs, and fishermen, the nation is moving rapidly on the path of development and advancing firmly towards self-reliance.

The Prime Minister stated that Atmanirbhar Bharat draws immense strength from Gujarat, built on two decades of effort. The state's dairy, cooperative, and animal husbandry sectors--where women play a key role--are globally recognised. He assured farmers, traders, and small entrepreneurs that their interests remain his top priority. Once dismissed as resource-poor, Gujarat has today emerged as India's manufacturing hub.

He added that Gujarat now produces electric locomotives in Dahod, exports railway coaches, manufactures cars and motorcycles, and even aircraft parts. With transport aircraft production in Vadodara and rapid growth in EV manufacturing, Gujarat is becoming a centre for advanced industries.

The Prime Minister noted that semiconductors are the backbone of all electronic devices, and Gujarat is emerging as a major hub for chip manufacturing. He highlighted that textiles, gems & jewellery, and pharmaceuticals, contributing nearly one-third of India's drug and vaccine exports, have become Gujarat's identity. The state is also a leader in solar, wind, and nuclear energy, with rooftop solar now making power bills nearly zero under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Gujarat has grown into a centre for renewable energy and petrochemicals, powering industries from plastics and fibres to fertilisers and medicines. Once plagued by mill closures, the state now thrives with diverse industries under the BJP's long governance.

Connectivity has seen a complete transformation over the past 2-3 decades, with Ahmedabad moving from a single red bus to electric buses, BRTS, and Metro Rail. In the past 11 years, 3,000 km of new railway tracks were laid, and most lines have been electrified.

The Prime Minister added that Gandhi prioritised dignity for the poor--seen today in housing projects near Sabarmati Ashram. He also underlined Gujarat's work on the Statue of Unity and the ongoing renovation of Gandhi Ashram, delayed earlier under Congress rule but now set to become a global symbol of peace.

The Prime Minister said that several initiatives have been taken to ensure a better quality of life for working families. Slums are being replaced with permanent housing, including gated societies for the underprivileged. "Those who are often ignored, Modi respects," he remarked, recalling his Red Fort address that prioritised bringing the last person in society into the mainstream of development. Through the PM SVANidhi scheme, 17 lakh street vendors have received bank loans, benefiting lakhs in Gujarat as well.

He highlighted that 25 crore people in India have risen above the poverty line, a transformation noted by global economists. This growing middle class is the nation's biggest strength, and the government is committed to empowering them through measures like raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh and upcoming GST reforms, which will bring festive relief to businesses and the middle class.

Recalling the past, he said Ahmedabad was once mocked as "Gardabad" due to dust and filth. Today, it has earned the top rank in cleanliness nationwide. He stressed that cleanliness is not a one-time effort but a generational commitment. Once neglected, the Sabarmati River and Kankaria Lake have been transformed into iconic spaces, reflecting the city's remarkable progress.

The Prime Minister said that Ahmedabad, India's first World Heritage City, is also emerging as a hub of modern tourism. Earlier, Gujarat had limited tourism options, but today it boasts attractions like the Rann Utsav in Kutch, the Statue of Unity, and the signature bridge at Bet Dwarka. Ahmedabad is also growing as a centre of the concert economy -- the recent Coldplay concert held in the city drew global attention, proving that Ahmedabad can host major concerts and international sporting events.

Highlighting India's achievements, he recalled the surgical strikes that destroyed terrorist launch pads and camps, Operation Sindoor that struck at the core of terrorism, and the nation's triumph in space exploration -- from placing the Tricolour on the Moon's Shiv Shakti Point to sending astronaut Shubhamshu Shukla to the International Space Station. Preparations for the Gaganyaan mission and India's own space station are also underway. These milestones, he said, show that with determination, faith, and dedication, India earns the blessings and support of its people.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, speaking at the event, stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad, a UNESCO World Heritage City, has become an economic powerhouse and a trendsetter in urban planning. Since 2005, when urban development year celebrations began, PM's vision has transformed cities into engines of growth. The projects dedicated today will realise the goal of 'Earning Well, Living Well' in metropolitan areas. He lauded the Prime Minister's initiation of a new tradition of development-oriented politics, fostering inclusive growth from cities to villages. Gujarat, under the PM's guidance, is celebrating 2025 as the Urban Development Year, marking two decades of transformative progress.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended congratulations to the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of Gujarat for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor.' He stated that under the decisive and bold leadership of the Prime Minister, the Indian armed forces accomplished 'Operation Sindoor' with remarkable success. By delivering a precise and resolute response to terrorists in their own language, India has established new benchmarks for a 'New Normal.' During 'Operation Sindoor,' the world witnessed the strength of 'Make in India' weaponry and gained insight into an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

On the subject of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister further elaborated that the Prime Minister's vision of indigenous development has evolved into a mission to build a modern, empowered, self-reliant, and globally competitive India. The Prime Minister's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' encourages the adoption and promotion of startups, MSMEs, local industries, rural economies, and handicrafts to accelerate the indigenous mission. As the Prime Minister has stated, Atmanirbhar Bharat is the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians. The people of India have unwavering confidence that under Narendra Modi's leadership, India will emerge as the world's third-largest economic superpower, he added.

Speaking on Gujarat's development, the Chief Minister praised Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, noting that Gujarat has become India's growth engine. Under the Double Engine Government, projects worth Rs 5,477 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid in a single day.

Key initiatives include the Sardar Sarovar Dam height approval in 17 days, and major projects such as the Bulk Drug Park in Bharuch, Electric Locomotive Engine Factory in Dahod, CNG Terminal in Bhavnagar, AIIMS Rajkot, C-295 aircraft unit in Vadodara, Semiconductor Plant in Sanand-Dholera, and the world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park in Kutch.

On housing, inspired by the Prime Minister, Gujarat has provided 15 lakh pucca homes, with 1,450 dedicated today. Citizens benefit from enhanced rail, road, electricity, and water infrastructure. Railway projects worth Rs 1,404 crore were dedicated, new trains, including Vande Bharat, were launched, and 87 Amrit Railway Stations are being developed.

As Gujarat approaches its 75th anniversary in 2035, these projects mark a futuristic milestone, contributing to the vision of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Chief Secretary, Pankaj Joshi, Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, senior state officials, local MPs, MLAs, AMC officials, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

