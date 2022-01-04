New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A section of farmers who protested against three farm laws met Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday and invited him to visit Punjab.

The delegation said they met him for his "valuable contribution" in supporting the farmers during the farmers protest against the three farm laws which have now been repealed.

They presented him a 'siropa' and said they wanted to honour him in Punjab with 'Awaz-e-Hind' title.Malik had supported the demand for repeal of farm laws. (ANI)

