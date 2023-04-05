Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 5 (ANI): Various farmers' organisations from the Idukki district organised a march to the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking justice on the issue of tusker 'Arikomban', the wild elephant, which roams around the Chinnakkanal and nearby areas in Idukki and has destroyed several human settlements.

The organisations are demanding the protection of their life and property, and the immediate capture of the rogue elephant among other demands.

The organisations that protested include - Idukki Land Freedom Movement, Athijeevana Porattavedi Idukki, Devikulam Taluk Farmers Forum, Anjunadu Samrakshana Samithi, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, and Elephant Action Committee etc.

General Convenor of Idukki Land Freedom Movement, Razaq Chooravelil said, "The way the High Court approached this case has caused great concern to the people living in the hilly areas. The practice of giving priority to animals over humans has come from the court. This is a move that affects our fundamental rights to live. This march is demanding that we get justice. It is a mad elephant. Nothing is going to change that. The government also has the power to shoot the elephant. It can also be done."

"For a long time, the rights of citizens have been violated and the rights of animals have been protected in forest-related matters. In India, any animal is protected. This is a planned move to turn Kerala completely into a forest," said Binoy Thomas, another leader.

On March 30, as many as 10 panchayats in Kerala's Idukki district observed a 12-hour hartal (strike) from 6 am to 6 pm demanding to capture the wild tusker.

The 'hartal' was observed at Marayur, Munnar, Devikulam, Kanthalloor, Vattavada, Edamalakkudy, Bisonvalley, Udumbanchola, Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats.

The hartal was staged as a displeasure against the Kerala High Court which constituted a five-member expert committee to advise the court on options other than capturing the tusker 'Arikomban' that has reportedly killed 7 people and destroyed several human settlements.

The court also ordered that the Kerala Forest Department attach a radio collar to track the tusker's movements.

After the court's order, the joint action council which was leading the local protests to capture the tusker called for a 12-hour panchayat-level hartal.

Arikomban, a wild tusker used to stray into human settlements and attack people while on a search for rice (Ari in Malayalam means rice, so the name Arikomban).

Following the protests from locals, the district administration had taken unprecedented precautions for the capture of this elephant, as the area of operation is located inside human settlements.

Meanwhile, a petition was moved in Kerala High Court on March 23 against capturing Arikomban. The court stayed the mission till March 29 and constituted an expert committee to advise the court on this issue.

The people belonging to two tribal colonies residing majorly in these panchayats are the main victims of the tusker's attacks. (ANI)

