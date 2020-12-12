Faridabad (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI): With farmers gearing up to block the highway and picket toll plazas on the border to Delhi on Saturday in response to a call from protesting farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the three agricultural sector laws, police personnel have been deployed in strength to protect toll booths and ensure smooth flow of traffic, Faridabad Police said.

As many as 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at the five toll plazas in the area, a statement said.

It said that police will keep a close watch on protestors who may disrupt law and order under the guise of the movement at the Badarpur Border, Gurugram Faridabad, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal, Pali Crusher Zone and Dhauj toll plazas.

Station house officers and the Police Reserve Force of the respective police stations will also be deployed and personnel will be equipped with anti-riot equipment.

A drone will be on guard to keep an eye from above.

The statement quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Arpit Jain saying, "We respect everyone but if law and order is breached in any way, strict action will be taken by the police."

The ongoing protest of the farmers against the three new agriculture laws entered its 16th day on Friday with the farmers' unions now threatening to block railway tracks.

According to their earlier plan of blocking the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highway by December 12, more farmers are likely to join the protests and move towards the borders of Delhi.

On Thursday, the Centre said channels for more talks are open. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesters to stop their agitation as talks are still going on. (ANI)

