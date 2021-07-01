Hoshiarpur, Jul 1 (PTI) A group of farmers against the Centre's farm laws on Thursday held a protest against Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma here.

As soon as farmers came to know about the presence of Sharma at Benewal village to meet Swami Krishna Nand, national president of the Gau Sewa Mission at Benewal village, they laid siege to the place.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre for not repealing its three contentious farm legislations.

They also shouted slogans against Sharma, who made as halt at the place while returning from Chandigarh.

Sharma was safely escorted by police out of the place and he later he left for Pathankot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)