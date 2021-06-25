Ghaziabad, Jun 25 (PTI) Farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will on Saturday hand over a memorandum to various state governors demanding the repeal of the three laws on Saturday, said Bharatiya Kisan Union's all-India president Naresh Tikait.

The memorandums to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind would be given to mark the completion of seven months of farmers' agitation against the three central legislation, Tikait said on Friday.

Tikait made the declaration while addressing farmers at UP Gate where they have been sitting on a dharna, blocking one carriageway from Ghaziabad to Delhi of the National Highway 9 for the last seven months.

Tikat addressed the farmers after leading rally of 100 tractors from Muzaffarnagar to the protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad.

Addressing the protesting farmers, Tikait said it is the "height of the central government's rigidness" that the farmers have been sitting in protests at various borders point of Delhi for the last seven months but the government has turned a blind eye to their demand.

“Only a deaf and mute government can act like this,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)