Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) A group of farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws on Sunday tried to disrupt a BJP programme in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

They shouted slogans against the Centre and the Punjab BJP leadership over the farm laws.

Heavy police security arrangements were made by the Punjab Police to maintain law and order, said officials.

Barricades were put up, a water cannon and an earthmoving machine were deployed to prevent protesters from disrupting the BJP's programme at Company Bagh in Jalandhar.

The farmers, carrying black flags, tried to break the barricade to reach the venue where the state BJP leaders were holding their agitation against the state Congress government.

Some of the farmers managed to reach near the venue but police nabbed them and took them away

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was in Jalandhar to participate in a protest against the Congress-led dispensation organised by the state party unit.

Talking to reporters later, Sharma said those who were protesting were not farmers. “I fully trust farmers as they cannot indulge in such things,” said Sharma.

He said the Constitution which allows everybody to hold agitation and protest also allowed the BJP to hold its programmes.

Earlier addressing the gathering, Sharma attacked the ruling Congress in the state, accusing it of trying to divert attention from its "failures" under the garb of farmers' protest.

He slammed the Amarinder Singh-led state government for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, a group of people showed black flags to the Punjab BJP chief at Tanda when he was going to Jalandhar.

