India News | Farmers Wave Black Flags at BJP Candidate Preneet Kaur, Raise Slogans Against Modi Govt

Agency News PTI| Apr 14, 2024 09:24 PM IST
Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Farmers waved black flags at BJP candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat Preneet Kaur and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre while she was addressing party workers at Samana town on Sunday.

Farmers owing allegiance to Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and Kirti Kisan Union held a demonstration against Kaur when she arrived in Samana for the party event.

According to police officials, some protesters were detained and later released.

Kaur had faced protests by farmers earlier too. A few days ago, Hans Raj Hans and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, BJP candidates from Faridkot and Amritsar, respectively faced protests by farmers. Black flags were waved at them when they were campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have announced that they will oppose the BJP and would ask people to "punish" the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest, has even prepared an 11-point questionnaire such as why there has been no legal guarantee for MSP and why farmers were not allowed to head towards Delhi.

Kaur, the incumbent MP of Patiala, joined the BJP last month and was filed by the party from the same seat. She was suspended by the Congress in February last year soon after her husband, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, joined the BJP. She represented the Patiala seat in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019.

BJP candidate from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu termed the demonstrations against party nominees in some villages of Punjab "politically motivated" and claimed that the BJP government at the Center has done a lot for the benefit of the farmers of Punjab in the last 10 years.

On the contrary, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab has done nothing for the farmers, the three-time MP claimed.

During their assembly election campaign in 2022, AAP leaders had claimed that if voted to power, their government would give MSP on all 22 crops and also address other demands of the farmers immediately, Bittu claimed.

But the Mann government has not done anything for the people of Punjab, he alleged.

The BJP leader said the "politically motivated" demonstrations against party candidates would phase out eventually.

He accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his party of deviating from every promise they made to the people of the country from Ramlila Maidan during the Anna Hazare movement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

