Mathura, February 23: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led government over the new farm laws, saying they had been "imposed" and the farmers will break the "arrogance" of the government. Addressing a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' in Mathura here, she said it is the duty of the government and the Prime Minister to listen to farmers and make an effort to resolve their issues.

She said Mathura breaks arrogance of people. "Today BJP government is imposing such laws on farmers in its arrogance which will not benefit them. The message from Kisan mahapanchayat in Mathura is clear that the farmers will rest after breaking the arrogance of this government," she said. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Addresses Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur, Says ‘Congress Will Repeal Farm Laws When Back in Power’.

"It is duty of government and Prime Minister to listen to them and make an effort to resolve their issues. Using derogatory terms for farmers is a sin. Those who form government have the duty to listen to them," she added. Priyanka Gandhi said when a leader becomes arrogant, his policies also turn against welfare of people.

"Just as Lord Krishna had deflated the ego of Lord Indra (the God of rain), the Prime Minister's ego will also be broken by him (Lord Krishna),'' she said.

She also cited a line from a poem by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

''Jab naash manushya par chata hai, pahle vivek mar jata hai," she said, adding that "the government has lost its wisdom". The Congress leader also accused the government of selling public assets.

''Save the Govardhan Parvat, otherwise, the government will sell it also,'' she said sarcastically. The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people.

