Kollam (Kerala), Aug 4 (PTI) Congress leader and former MLA G Prathapa Varma Thampan died on Thursday after he sustained injuries from a fall in the bathroom of his house here, party sources said.

He was 63.

The sources said an injured Thampan died while being taken to a hospital here.

Born in 1959, he began his political career as an activist of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the students' wing of the Congress party in Kerala.

During his career spanning over four decades, Thampan had held various positions in the State leadership of the party and its allied organisations.

He represented Chathannoor constituency in the State Assembly during 2001-2006.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and senior Congress leaders A K Antony, Ommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala condoled the death.

