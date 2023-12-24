Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were killed while his wife sustained injuries when a truck overturned on their motorcycle in Sirohi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Pidwada-Beawar Highway, they said.

Also Read | Sudden Death in Tamil Nadu: Woman Dies of Shock in Kumarapalayam Three Hours After Husband’s Death Due to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The driver of the truck suddenly took a turn and lost control of the vehicle. It overturned and the two-wheeler came under it, police said.

The three were taken to a nearby hospital where Mukesh (28), and his daughter Tarika were declared dead while Dimple (25) is undergoing treatment, police said.

Also Read | Hindu Temple Defaced in California: US Lawmakers Strongly Condemn Vandalism of Temple With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)