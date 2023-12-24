Chennai, December 24: In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, an elderly woman died three hours after her husband's death in Kumarapalayam. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, December 23, when the elderly couple identified as S Narayanan (68) and N Rajeswari (67) died within three hours of each other.

Police officials said that the couple had moved to Kumarapalayam two decades ago. According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident of sudden deaths took place on Saturday when Narayanan first died of a sudden cardiac arrest. The woman informed her family and relatives about her husband's death. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Part of Child-Lifting Gang Abducts and Kills Neighbour’s Son, Dumps His Body in Andhra Pradesh; Arrested.

Post this, when people were sitting in the house, Rajeswari who was allegedly sitting next to her husband's body suddenly collapsed at around 4 am. A man named Suresh said that Narayanan, who was working as a mechanic in a truck garage, left his job five years ago due to age-related ailments.

An officer privy to the case said that the couple did not have any children. They were managing with state government's old age pension. The officer also said that Narayanan was bedridden for the last six months and was being looked after by his wife. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16 Students Injured as Tree Collapses in Government School in Madurai (Watch Video).

After the incident came to light, doctors at a nearby hospital confirmed that the elderly woman died of shock. The couple's bodies were cremated later on Saturday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2023 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).