Patna (Bihar) [India], April 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, on Friday said he is confident that his father will continue as Chief Minister and lead Bihar's development for the next five years.

Speaking to ANI, Nishant Kumar said, "I appeal to the people to vote for the NDA alliance and wish that my father Nitish Kumar becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar and he continues to work for the development of the state. My father is healthy and he is capable of leading the state for the next five years. My father has worked for the development of Bihar in all areas, including education, health, for the last 20 years."

Also Read | 'Attack on the Judiciary': Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Expresses Disappointment Over V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's Public Criticism of Supreme Court's Authority (Watch Video).

He also added, "Tejashwi Yadav is my younger brother."

Nishant Kumar urged party workers to tell people about the work done by his father over the last two decades so that voters can make an informed choice.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

"I want to tell our party workers to go and inform the public about the development that my father has done in every sector over the past 20 years. Tell the people what Bihar was like in 2005, what the situation was, and what it is now, so that people know and vote for us," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed confidence about the NDA's chances in the upcoming Assembly election. He said people will reject the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"The people of Bihar have seen Lalu Yadav for 15 years. People understand, and they will decide who worked and who did not. Nitish Kumar is the CM and we will contest (upcoming Bihar Assembly elections) under his leadership," Choudhary said.

A high-stakes contest is expected in Bihar, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)--which includes the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)--will take on the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The opposition alliance includes the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Left parties.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)