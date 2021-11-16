Tizit (Nagaland) [India], November 16 (ANI): Father of Rifleman Kathnei Konyak who was killed in the Manipur terrorist attack recently said he had two sons of whom one has returned and would continue serving the nation, according to a video made by local citizens.

In the viral video shared by local citizens of Nagaland, the father of the rifleman, Kathnei Konyak, who died in Manipur attack on November 13, while addressing his funeral in Nagaland's Tizit, said, "I gave my two sons to make our country strong. Today one has returned. I have one more. Konyak brothers should continue serving the nation like him."

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday paid floral tributes to soldiers killed in an ambush by terrorists in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday.

"With a heavy heart, paid floral tributes to our gallant soldiers who were martyred in a horrifying ambush attack yesterday. May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti!," tweeted Singh.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Terrorists attacked the convoy of Assam Rifles when a Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action program in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife, and 8-year-old son, and four soldiers were killed in the ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on Saturday. Four more soldiers sustained injuries in the ambush. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)