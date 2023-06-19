Godda, June 19: A father and his two daughters were killed, and his wife was seriously injured after a school bus hit their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Godda district on Monday, a police official said.

Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said the incident took place near Jatra More under the Boarijore police station limits, around 360 km from the state capital Ranchi. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Killed, Husband and Son Injured As Truck Hits Motorbike in Ghaziabad.

As a tyre of the bus got punctured, the driver lost control of it, and the bus hit the motorcycle coming from the opposite side, he said. The woman was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Children Die, Many Injured After Being Run Over by Car in Agra.

The deceased persons were identified as Md Jafar Ansari, 36, and his daughters Sumaiya Parveen (7) and Sumera Parveen (4).

