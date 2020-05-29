India News | FDI into India Up by 18 Pc in 2019-20 to Reach USD 73 Bn: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India grew at 18 per cent in 2019-20 to reach USD 73 billion and asserted that this long-term investment will spur job creation.

The minister said that the total FDI has doubled from 2013-14 when it was only USD 36 billion.

"In another strong vote of confidence in Make in India, total FDI into India grew at 18 per cent in 2019-20 to reach USD 73 billion. Total FDI has doubled from 13-14 when it was only USD 36 billion. This long term investment will spur job creation," Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

