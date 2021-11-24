By Madhu Naik M

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar was seemingly persuaded to install the photograph of former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, his birth anniversary, at an event organised at the Bengaluru party office to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a viral video, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to install Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi, as Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise, and take advantage if they did not put up Sardar Patel's photograph.

Replying to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar is heard saying that "we never keep Patel's picture on the day". However, he is later seen instructing an employee at the Congress office to bring the photograph of Sardar Patel.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875. The Congress had organised an event at its Bengaluru office to mark the death anniversary of former Indira Gandhi.

The video was released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya on October 31.

This is not the first time that Shivakumar has faced faux pas over videos related to him going viral.

Earlier in October, in a viral video, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator MA Salim and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa were seen alleging that Shivakumar takes bribes and stutters while talking as if he is drunk.

The two leaders compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.' (ANI)

