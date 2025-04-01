Mehsana, April 1: A female pilot was injured after a plane crashed in a field in the Ucharpi village of Mehsana on Monday night. Ucharpi village registrar JM Pathan said that a plane crashed near the river and the woman pilot was injured in the incident.

"In a field in Ucharpi village, a plane crashed near the river. A woman pilot has been injured... Devotees in the nearby temple reached the spot and took her out," he said. The Ucharpi village registrar further said that the pilot was sent to the hospital for medical treatment. IAF Plane Mishap: In 2 Separate Incidents, Indian Air Force’s Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes After Taking Off From Ambala Airbase; AN-32 Aircraft Crash-Lands in West Bengal (See Pics and Videos).

Mehsana Plane Crash

VIDEO | Gujarat: A woman trainee pilot was injured after a trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The single-engine aircraft crash-landed into an open field at Ucharpi village near Mehsana town due to some technical… pic.twitter.com/MXDrvtWqrm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2025

#WATCH | Mehsana, Gujarat: A woman pilot was injured after a plane crashed in a field in Ucharpi village of Mehsana. (31.03) pic.twitter.com/iJc2QLG2Q2 — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

"Police officials, SDM... Health department officials, fire brigade and air force officials are present here... The pilot is said to have received minor injuries... Fortunately, there are no casualties," he added. Further details about the incident are awaited.

